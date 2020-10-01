Champaign-Urbana Park Districts start pumpkin-themed scavenger hunt

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The Champaign and Urbana Park Districts are getting in Halloween spirit.

They’ve teamed up to hide 20 fake pumpkins throughout some of the parks in the local area. They say it’s a safe outdoor alternative to staying indoors.

“This is a great opportunity to do something that’s not actually virtual,” Champaign Park District’s Zoe Southlynn-Savage said. “You get to go outside, be with your family, and explore all the parks and trails in your community.”

The pumpkins will stay hidden for the whole month. Both park districts encourage anyone who finds a pumpkin to take a picture of it and post it to social media with the hashtag #CUPumpkinHunt