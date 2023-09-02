CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District said they won’t agree to a payment proposal from Marketplace Mall to use their space.

MTD said the mall discussed the idea of a maintenance fee for buses to pick up and drop off people in their area. Managing director Karl Gnadt said a two-year, $1,500-a-month agreement was declined after a board of directors meeting last month.

He said the buses are a valuable resource for community members. Rides for work, errands and doctor appointments are just some of the many things. they use the buses for.

“Whatever their reason is, transit is the way that hundreds of people every day use to get there,” Gnadt said. “So, we think it’s valuable, it’s useful for the tenants at Marketplace to be able to get their customers there and their employees through our services.”

The General Manager of Marketplace Shopping Center, Morrie Mendenhall, declined to comment on the deal.