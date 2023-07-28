URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign-Urbana leader is teaching young men the value of a dollar by starting a moving service.

It’s all a part of Banio Koroma’s Manhood Training Program. The boys were at Ujima Retreat Center in Urbana on Thursday, moving several items around the barn house. Anyone in the neighborhood looking to move things around the house can reach out to the group.

Program mentee Jye Hunter said the experience has taught them the value of hard work.

“It’s kept me busy and I won’t really focus on other things,” Hunter said. “I think about school and things that make myself better.”

John Hunter, another mentee, said he’s always had an interest in building things since he was little, and the program is a great way to build on those skills.

“I would always get little toys here and there, try to break them apart and build them back together,” Smith said. “As far as the moving and hauling, it’s just something I found through BK and we just worked on it from there.”

The boys are available all summer for moving services. It costs about $20 per hour and all the money goes to the kids. Bookings are available by emailing visiontosucceedllc@gmail.com or calling 217-565-9200.