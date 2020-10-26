Champaign teachers to hold solidarity rally for teachers returning to in-person instruction

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Federation of Teachers plans to hold a Solidarity Rally for teachers and staff resuming in-person instruction.

The rally is set to begin at 5:00 Monday night outside the Mellon Building. In a statement, CFT leaders say in part, “as the District’s plan doesn’t have most Middle and High School members returning in person until the next semester, we are asking these members to attend the rally in a show of support for our elementary colleagues. CFT would like to encourage anyone else who loves teachers and appreciates the work they do to come out and join us.”

Unit 4 Elementary families will have the option of remaining in distance learning for the rest of the 2nd quarter, or to attend modified in-person learning at their schools. Starting October 27, Students will be able to attend 2.5 hours of in-person instruction each day with a teacher, along with 2.5 hours of structured independent learning Tuesday to Friday each week. Monday will be a remote distance learning day for all students, regardless of which plan they participate in.

Safety protocols will include mask mandates and temperature checks. Each school will have an on-site nurse during in-person instruction. At the October 12 Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Dr. Susan Zola announced the district would also be partnering with Carle to provide on-site nasal swab COVID-19 testing.

For more details on Unit 4’s learning plan, click here.