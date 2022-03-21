CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign teachers are back to work after Spring Break and they will continue to negotiate with the school board this week to avoid a strike.

The union filed an intent to strike one month ago; Monday could’ve been the first day they walked off the job. The union’s co-president said that he remains hopeful for a resolution.

Another bargaining session is scheduled for Thursday. After that, the groups will either come to a tentative agreement or the union could decide to give a 10-day notice to the district, leaving the possibility of a strike on the table.