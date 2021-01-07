Champaign superintendent reflects on career ahead of retirement

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Superintendent Dr. Susan Zola shared her reflections on a career in public education ahead of her retirement at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

Zola, who is in the midst of her 32nd and final year as an educator, called this school year a year unlike any other.

“There’s really been no playbook for superintendents as you talk with them across the region, across the state and actually across the nation,” she said. “It’s been a time to really think about what our students, our families and our staff and community really needs.”

Zola served for the past four years as Champaign superintendent.

“It’s a people profession We’re about building the hearts and minds of our students,” Zola said. “Just to walk through the schools and see the students, those are lost moments that obviously we can’t recapture. But we also look for other ways to check in, offer support and to stay connected. I think that’s what we’ve seen this year: the creativity of our teachers and our other staff and really trying to stay connected to families when we can’t see them in person in our school buildings.”

Zola said one of the highlights of her time as superintendent has been establishing a new strategic plan for the district, which had not seen an update since 2008. She hoped the new blueprint would serve as a “GPS” for her successor. She also hoped the strategic plan would continue to help close the achievement gap, particularly for students of color.

Zola has lived in Champaign since the 1980s and said she plans to stay and find new ways to volunteer and give back to the community in her retirement.

“The best grace that you can give the new superintendent is to give them some space to do their work,” Zola explained. “Dr. Wiegand, who was a respected mentor of mine, did that for me. I would honor the same for the new superintendent… In any role that I can be of support, I’m absolutely ready to do that. But I also want to respect that it’ll be their opportunity and their leadership that will take the district to the next level of excellence and opportunities for students.”

The school district is expected to name the next superintendent by the end of January.