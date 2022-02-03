Champaign schools takes first-ever e-learning snow day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign schools took an e-learning day Wednesday.

It was a first-ever for the district, according to Dr. Howard Elementary School principal Suzanne Meislahn.

In previous years, schools would just take a snow day. But e-learning has become more prevalent, especially during the pandemic.

“I saw things online in virtual spaces today that I would’ve seen if I were walking through our classrooms on any given day for in-person learning. Students were working, they were focused,” Meislahn shared, adding e-learning does leave something to be desired compared to in-person interactions between students and teachers.

It will prevent the schools from having to make up the day at the end of the year, Meislahn said.

The principal said she stopped into every virtual classroom at her school throughout the day. She didn’t have an exact tally but told WCIA at least 80 percent of students were in attendance.

Students will not be e-learning Thursday. Instead, it’s a regular snow day.