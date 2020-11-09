Champaign schools’ reopening plans for secondary schools set to be discussed

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Unit 4 Superintendent Dr. Susan Zola is expected to present an update on plans for reopening the district’s secondary schools at Monday night’s board meeting.

Zola has said at previous meetings the goal is to develop a hybrid learning plan for the Spring 2021 semester. According to a presentation uploaded to the district’s website ahead of the meeting, the district is considering offering both distance learning and in-person time, daily versus block scheduling and designating Monday as a fully remote day (in line with the PreK-5 plans).

The district has been working with the CFT and CESP’s union leaders on developing plans.

Elementary schools began reopening classrooms to smaller groups in late October. Students in Secondary Essential Skills and Young Adult programs also resumed in-person instruction on October 27 and November 4, respectively.