CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — The school year is wrapping up, but many districts already have their eyes set on preparing their classrooms for the fall. That starts with filling many open teaching positions.

Gary Lewis, Regional Superintendent for Champaign and Ford Counties, said it’s a problem many Central Illinois districts are facing. He’s seen the numbers get worse over his 25-year career.

One of the most recent reports from the Illinois Association of Regional School Superintendents (IARSS) looked at 17 local schools in Champaign and Ford counties. 100% of those schools said they have a teacher shortage, and 93% said the shortage is as bad or worse than last year.

Champaign Unit 4 is one of the districts impacted. Right now, their website shows 73 vacancies across all grade levels.

One spokesperson with the district said they’re always working to fill the open roles. They’re making some progress and welcomed a handful of new administrators at Monday’s School Board Meeting.

During that meeting, Dr. Shelia Boozer, the superintendent, said the work is not done yet. They’re bringing on new teachers during summer signing days.

“We were able to welcome new educators to the district,” she said. “We’re excited for the new teachers joining our system. There’s room for more on this team.”

The district said it’s pretty typical to see a higher number of open positions at this time of year. Last August, WCIA reported 59 openings in Champaign schools.