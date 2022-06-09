CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s been five years, but renovations to Champaign school buildings are scheduled to end this summer.

Projects at Central High School and International Prep Academy should be done in August. Changes at Central include updated security systems and more classroom space for growing enrollment. At IPA, changes are to address safety issues and modernize classrooms and common spaces.

These renovations are part of the district’s $183 million referendum. All of the transformations can be viewed online.