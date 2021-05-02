Champaign school hosts jazz concert

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — With today’s good weather, some spent it outside and enjoyed music.

All that jazz, Champaign style.

Central jazz band students performed today at Colbert Park in Savoy.

Students played instruments like the trombone, saxophone, trumpet and the upright bass.

They haven’t played for an audience for one whole year because of COVID.

Teachers are thrilled that their students are able to share their music with the community.

“Some of these guys have never performed in a jazz band so it’s their first time,” said John Currey, the band and orchestra director at Champaign Central High School. “For some of them, this is their last time performing with the big band you know in high school and they’ve been performing since they’ve been in middle school and all the way through high school. It’s wonderful to see all the people here.”

There were four acts at the outdoor concert and about sixty students played for today’s jazz performance.