CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Unit 4 School District will be hosting a Virtual Hiring Fair on December 7.

Officials said the event will go from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and from 2 to 4:30 p.m..

According to them, open positions include clerical staff, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and custodians.

Anyone interested in participating can click here to register before December 7.