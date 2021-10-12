Champaign school district taking bids for more permanent metal detectors at both high schools

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Metal detectors will be installed at both Champaign public high schools.

The Champaign Unit 4 School District is taking bids for eight dual lane touchless security systems, according to a Request for Proposal (RFP) WCIA obtained Tuesday. These machines would screen students and staff when they enter the building.

The district does not want to own the equipment, but make the new detectors a more permanent fixture for the next four years.

This comes after the school board approved policy updates to make this, and other security changes possible, on Monday night at a regularly scheduled meeting.

It’s unclear what this will cost the school district. The four portable metal detectors Unit 4 currently has cost $13,148 altogether.

Proposals from vendors who can supply the detectors are due next Thursday, Oct. 21.

The school district is also taking bids for security guards for the next two years. Champaign schools hired a private firm out of Chicago for the first quarter, AGB Investigative Services. Now that the time is passed, the county school board is accepting new proposals.

There will not be a lapse in coverage, according to the district’s chief communications officer, Stacey Moore. In an email, she said, “The winning bidder will begin right away.”