Champaign school district takes steps to implement “e-learning” program

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — School board members took steps towards eliminating the need for emergency snow days Monday night.

The district held a public hearing on an e-learning program that will allow students to continue school when they are unable to attend in person during emergency situations including winter storms, flooding or gas leaks. The program, if adopted and utilized, is considered similar to the model currently being used for remote learning in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following a public hearing, the board moved 7-0 to adopt the e-learning program by written resolution. The next step will be to submit a proposal to the Regional Office of Education.

Under the district’s proposed plan, all students and staff must have access to a device at home and printed material if needed prior to the declaration of an e-learning day. All online learning platforms must be set up ahead of time for students as well.

During an e-learning day, attendance will be taken and administrators must be available to problem-solve and support e-learning throughout the day. Students will have two days after returning to in-person learning to submit all of their assignments from the e-learning day.

In order to get approval from the Regional Office of Education, the school district will need to prove its proposal will ensure access for all students and that the needs of all students are met, including those in special education and English Language Learners.