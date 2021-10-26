Champaign School District hosts Warm-A-Kid coat drive

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Unit 4 School District is partnering with Chick-fil-A Champaign and the University of Illinois Community Credit Union (UICCU) to host the “Warm-A-Kid” program this year.

Chick-fil-A Champaign will hold “Cows for Coats” on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. A portion of proceeds from all Chicken Tortilla and Chicken Noodle Soup bowls sold during those times will be donated to Warm-A-Kid.

In addition, according to officials, UICCU will hold a coat drive from November 8 to November 15. Donations of new coats, scarfs, hats and gloves can be dropped off at any UICCU location during those dates.

Throughout the fall and winter, donations can be made at Unit 4’s Center for Family and Community Engagement on South New Street.

The most common coat sizes needed are listed below:

– Boys – S, M, L, XL and Men’s S and M

– Girls – S, M, L, XL and Women’s S, M, and L

– Toddler Boys and Girls- 4T & 5T

The goal of the “Warm-A-Kid” program is to ensure that no Champaign Schools student is without a coat, hat or gloves during the winter. The program successfully served countless community children and families in meeting their cold-weather clothing needs for more than 22 years, thanks to the help of many local donors.

Officials stated, “The number of low-income households and families in transition continues to grow across the District. Warm-A-Kid is funded solely through donations from the local community. Any gift, however great or small, will make a difference and be remembered for years to come.”