CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Dr. Howard, Kenwood, Bottenfield and Robeson. Growing up, Ashley Hill bounced between those four Champaign elementary schools.

“I could never get that sense of security and stability in my life. I always had to make new friends. It was like having to start from scratch all over again,” Hill said.

Her family moved around the district often, and she vividly remembers the discomfort she felt every first day at a new school.

“I’d never want that for my children. I don’t want that for any child,” Hill said.

Today, she’s grateful to give her kids the stability she never had. But, she’s also worried it’s about to be taken from them. The Champaign School District wants a new student assignment process, and they’re considering proposals that could uproot many kids from their current schools.

“It’s the children that’s suffering. We don’t like change as adults but children seem to do pretty well with consistency, not change,” Hill said.

The district says it needs to change. Decades of efforts to end socioeconomic segregation haven’t paid off. They hired Cooperative Strategies to find solutions, and their ideas have been met with a lot of criticism. Some parents feel the district is already failing to represent everyone.

“We want a diversity of voices to be heard in this process, and there are many parents throughout the community that just don’t feel heard,” Molly Niesen with the Unit 4 Families for a Smarter Solution said.

The outside firm will be hosting focus groups to get feedback. But the group Unit 4 Families for a Smarter Solution is worried they won’t be accessible for those without access to technology, or who speak another language, or who work during focus group sessions.

“You almost have to apply and write a reason why you want to be a part of that, and that’s just not inclusive for our community,” Cynthia Bruno with the Unit 4 Families for a Smarter Solution said.

Families also have the option to take an online survey instead. But, they all have questions, and say they could miss the opportunity to ask them.

“How are they selecting who is going to be in what focus group? What is the criteria? And ultimately, how many voices are we going to hear from?” Bruno said.

The Unit 4 Families for a Smarter Solution want to make sure every family feels heard.

“Let us be part of that solution. Let us help our community members give feedback,” Bruno said.

Focus groups are set to begin Wednesday. Seven are scheduled, but Unit 4 Families for a Smarter Solution said they only got a few days notice about when they are, and said they’re limited in access to all families.

In an email to parents Monday night, Superintendent Dr. Sheila Boozer said the board is hopeful other scenarios will emerge from the feedback. We reached out to the board Tuesday and they declined to comment.