CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One school district is looking for bus drivers as we head into fall.

We told you last year, the Champaign School District was short on drivers. This year, they implemented a new way to attract applicants, and so far, it’s paid off.

The Champaign School District held its first ever Transportation Hiring Day on Thursday. Transportation Department leaders are hopeful it’s the solution to the bus driver shortage they’ve been facing since last year.

“What prompted this event is we’re always excited to welcome new team members aboard Champaign Unit 4, but we just finalized a new contract,” said Jey Owens, Human Resources Assistant Director. “So, we have new starting wage and a lot of new benefits to add and to offer to someone seeking employment.”

The department said the benefits of the position go beyond the numbers, and that the pay-off is more meaningful.

“You are essentially the first person that gets to greet the students and start off their morning,” Owens added. “So those bus drivers, those bus monitors on the school bus, really sets the tone for the students’ day.”

She said many people choose not to apply because of the CDL requirement or out of fear of driving such a large vehicle, but the department has come up with a solution for that as well.

“One unique thing about Champaign Unit 4 is you do not have to come with your CDL,” Owens continued. “We can train you, you can obtain your CDL and we pay you for your training.”

The department wanted 25 applicants, but got even more. They’re still encouraging people who might be interested to reach out so they can fill every vacancy.

The Transportation Department is hoping to get those openings filled before the start of the school year. Balanced calendar schools started today and the rest start on August 18.