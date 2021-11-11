Champaign School District finalizes COVID vaccine clinic for students

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign School District finalized plans for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic it will host for students.

Below is the letter parents received today from district Superintendent Dr. Shelia E. Boozer:

Good Afternoon Unit 4 Families:

We have been working closely with our partners at CUPHD to host a vaccination clinic for students age 5-11 in a manner that ensures all of our students, and especially our traditionally marginalized students, are given the opportunity and access to the vaccine in order to make sure they are not missing more school days in the future due to COVID.

Based on conversations and feedback from a number of stakeholders, we have determined that the best way to accomplish this is to operate on a modified schedule on November 22-23 and December 20-21. We fully recognize that these modifications may not be ideal for some individuals; however, it is critical that we get as many students as possible vaccinated to bring an end to the pandemic and allow us to focus 100% of our efforts on educating our students.

Additional details about what November 22-23 will look like for students, families, and staff can be found below.

Vaccine Clinic

Our clinic will be held at Bottenfield Elementary School (1801 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign) from 9:00-3:00 on November 22-23. A parent/guardian must be present when their student receives the vaccine. Appointments can be made online at https://bit.ly/U4vaccineclinic now. In addition to offering scheduled appointments, we will be open for walk-ins throughout the day. Those who do not want to make an appointment are welcome and encouraged to come by at a time that is convenient for them.

To assist families with transportation to and from the clinic, the District will be operating shuttle buses from sites around the community throughout the day. Parents/guardians/siblings may ride to and from the clinic with their students. Information about specific shuttle locations and times will be shared soon. Vaccines will also be available for anyone 12 and older who wishes to get vaccinated.

The second dose of the vaccine will be offered on the two days prior to Winter Break (December 20-21). Details regarding this clinic as well as student schedule information will be shared once we know how many students participated in the first clinic on November 22-23. Please note that final exams for high school students will proceed in-person as scheduled on December 20-21 and the District’s plan will be designed accordingly. It is possible that we will use a structure similar to what is below for elementary and middle school students, but we will share firmer plans later this month.

Student Schedule

In order to ensure Nursing and Transportation support for these all-day vaccine clinics and to provide students and staff additional time with their families leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, students will NOT be expected to attend school in-person on November 22-23. Instead, they will participate in at least five (5) hours of independent, asynchronous learning activities created by their teachers on a schedule that works for them and their families. Each day, teachers will also host two (2) hours of virtual “office hours” for students who need assistance or want to check in. Information about each teacher’s office hours will be shared via Google Classroom and other methods. Learning activities in our Early Childhood program will look different and more information will be communicated by the school.

Student attendance will be based upon completion of the asynchronous activities. The work must be completed no later than December 2, 2021 for a student to be considered “present” for these days.

We understand that asynchronous learning may cause a hardship for some families. For elementary school families who have no other options available during the regular school day, each of our elementary schools will have a supervised Distance Learning Center (DLC) where students can complete their asynchronous learning and engage in other, self-directed online activities. Students may work independently in the DLC for all or part of their regular school day. The DLC at our Early Childhood Center will be available to families during their regular session time (AM or PM) only. Please note that, because we are using our buses to shuttle students and families to the vaccine clinic, transportation to the DLCs will NOT be provided.

In order to ensure adequate staffing at each building, families who want their students to attend the Distance Learning Center must inform their school no later than Tuesday, November 16 at 12:00 p.m. Each school will share additional information about how to make these arrangements in a separate communication.

Please note that our Functional Life Skills, Essential Skills, and Young Adult programs will hold classes in-person on these days as scheduled and transportation will be provided as scheduled. Our Kids Plus Program will also run as scheduled for those students who are currently enrolled in the program.

Final Thoughts

We understand that our plans may pose challenges for some families and appreciate your continued support as we seek to ensure equitable access to these life-saving vaccines for our students.

With Excitement & Appreciation,

Dr. Shelia E. Boozer

Superintendent