Champaign school board to vote on budget

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign’s school board is set to vote on adopting a budget for FY 2021 Tuesday night.

At the meeting, Superintendent Susan Zola is also set to present her recommendations for the 2nd quarter. As she announced Friday in an email to parents, the district intends to offer modified in-person learning for elementary school students beginning October 26.

The board has been working on addressing racism as a public health crisis since this summer. As part of a resolution passed late July, the board has requested updates on how different policies impact students, staff and the community at large. Tuesday night’s update is expected to include a look at getting feedback from families on the district’s School Resource Officer contract, as well as plans for a revised discipline and safety system. Orlando Thomas will deliver the presentation.