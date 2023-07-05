CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois restaurant is extending its hand to the people who have been working nonstop with cleanup efforts after last week’s storm.

Just Yolkin’ in Champaign is giving out free breakfast to electricity linemen and tree workers. Staff said they extended the offer after seeing them work through the weekend to get the power back on.

Their goal is to help provide a warm meal to the people who are helping get the power back on for the community. They said it doesn’t matter where workers are from or how far they’ve driven. A lineman or tree worker in uniform will be served.

Raeann Williams, Just Yolkin’s general manager, said she realizes the work being put into storm cleanup efforts is not easy.

“I feel that the linemen are doing a lot to try and get everybody power as quickly as possible so that takes a lot of hours,” Williams said. “So, I figured this would be the best time to offer this for them so that is one less thing that they have to worry about like coffee pancakes you can’t go wrong with those.”

Williams said that the end of free breakfast was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but the offer was extended to Friday.

The restaurant is open daily from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.