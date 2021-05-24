Champaign Residents share opinions on latest mask mandate

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–It’s been a week since the CDC announced fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks or socially distance in most cases. However, some people say they aren’t so sure it’s safe to let their guard down yet.

“I’m gonna continue wearing masks around people, at the end of the day it’s better safe than sorry. I’m sure there a lot of factors that let people feel safe, but the stakes are too high,” Janjay Knowlden said. “When we’re at a point where we’re 100% sure it’s safe as an entire culture, and not just a conversation but as a whole when we’re truly past it, that’s when i’ll feel comfortable without the masks.”

Emily Collins, a sophomore at U of I, said she agrees with the CDC’s decision.

“I sometimes feel like it is inappropriate to take off your mask, but if you’re vaccinated you should be able to make the decision if you’re putting others at risk or not,” Collins said.

Collins also said she still has some concerns for when in-person classes return to campus, and even with the vaccine, fitting dozens of students in a lecture hall still feels a little risky.

“Me personally I’d rather have my classes online,” Collins said. “Just because myself and so many others are worried COVID can spike again.”

Torion Cowart said she doesn’t plan on getting vaccinated, but as long as people are honest about whether they have symptoms, should be free to do as they please.

“As long as there’s nothing wrong going on with you. If it’s even the slightest thing, yes you should wear your mask,” Cowart said. “But if there’s nothing going on with you, I feel like it should be okay to take it off,”



If you haven’t gotten a vaccine yet but were planning on getting one, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health building holds weekly vaccine clinics every Friday. Everyone above the age of twelve is eligible to get a vaccine.



