CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It may be extremely hot in Champaign, but that isn’t stopping some people from getting out and enjoying the outdoors.

Everybody knows that it feels like an oven outside. But regardless of heat indices, people are still outside and they have ways to prevent overheating.

Kendra Jones is one of them. She said she hasn’t been too concerned about taking her kids to the park as long as she’s finding shade and not being in direct sunlight. But she still has her limits.

“My husband wanted to go canoeing and hiking today, and I said, ‘Let’s not do it today and tomorrow,'” Jones said.

Jones isn’t the only person outside by choice. Christian Millan said he thought it was a perfect time to run around the neighborhood.

“I don’t live too far away, so if I need to go and make a pit stop, I’ll just do that to cool off and get some water,” Millan said.

He said it’s better than being cooped up inside, which is a bore. But he was reconsidering after a few laps around the block.

“It’s not as, I don’t know, fun or relaxing,” Millan said. “Well, it’s not too relaxing outside either.”

Others don’t have a choice to be outside. Rob Waterman is a land surveyor who can’t do his job from an office. But he can still dream about a cooler day.

“Probably in a body of water, floating around maybe, in a pool or something. Maybe in the AC too, probably,” Waterman said. “That wouldn’t be too bad of an idea either, because all water is pretty much like bath water at this point. They said the ocean over there is like hot tub temperature. I’m like, ‘That’s not fun.'”

Whether one decides to stay inside or out, everyone agrees it’s hot, and there’s no shame in that.

“A few, like 20 minutes or so of outside time makes a bit of a difference, but it’s pretty brutal,” Millan said. “I’m not shaming anyone who doesn’t do it because it’s pretty brutal.”

If it isn’t wildfire smoke from Canada, it’s the brutal heat and humidity that’s keeping people inside. For those who are still trying to enjoy the outdoors, experts recommend limiting how long.