CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — For the 11th year in a row, the City of Champaign has been recognized for its LGBTQ+ inclusiveness.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation released on Wednesday its annual Municipal Equality Index, which measures the inclusiveness of municipal laws, policies and services for the LGBTQ+ community. 506 cities across the country were analyzed this year, including nine in Illinois. With a perfect index score of 100, Champaign, Chicago and Rockford were the highest rated cities in the state.

The perfect score for Champaign this year represented a six-point increase from last year.

“I’m very proud of this accomplishment, which shows the City of Champaign’s commitment to making our community as welcoming as possible to our valued LGBTQ+ residents and visitors,” said Champaign Mayor Deborah Feinen. “Thanks to the commitment and leadership shown by the City Council, executive management, and staff, Champaign continues to be at the forefront in Illinois for advancing policies that are inclusive and protective of our LGBTQ+ community members.”

“The City of Champaign strives to make a positive impact on the lives of our residents, visitors, and businesses,” said Kris Koester, LGBTQ+ Liaison for the City of Champaign. “The recognition by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation through the Municipal Equality Index provides a recognition of the work we have done in the areas of diversity and inclusion. I know leadership and staff will continue to work in this area as well as social justice and human rights.”

The average MEI score for a municipality in this year’s rankings was 68. The full report can be found on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s website.