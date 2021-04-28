Champaign Public Schools to offer vaccination clinic for students 16 and older

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Unit 4 School District will be offering a special vaccination clinic for Unit 4 students who are 16 years and older.

The district is partnering with CUPHD to offer the Pfizer vaccine. The first dose will be administered Monday, May 3. The second dose will be given Monday, May 24. All vaccines will be administered in Centennial High School’s cafeteria.

Unit 4 officials say a survey will be sent to guardians to find out if you want Unit 4 to give your student the vaccine. After that, guardians will get “Sign-Up Genius” invites to schedule the shot.

This will be a one-time event with 600 slots available. If your child can’t participate, the school district will offer information about other local vaccine providers to parents/guardians.

Parent/guardian consent is required for students to receive the vaccination, but they won’t need to be at the vaccination itself. Students will need to bring their consent forms the day of the clinic.