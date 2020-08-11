Champaign Public Schools releases details for first quarter distance learning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Superintendent Susan Zola presented the updated framework for reopening Monday night.

The first day for students has been moved back from August 24 to August 26. The 24th and 25th will now be used for orientation.

Zola also announced details for providing each student with a Chromebook.





Courtesy of Unit 4 Schools

She also outlined the district’s plans for ensuring all students have access to WiFi. Access options include: parking lots and public spaces outside selected buildings, Unit 4 student logins through Parkland and U of I’s campuses, a partnership with the City of Champaign to provide access to high need areas, subsidized access and a limited number of Verizon hotspots.

Dr. Zola clarifies after board members question start of school year – will now be August 26th (was originally August 24th).



This is a developing story. Follow WCIA for the latest updates.