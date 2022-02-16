CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — This Saturday, the Champaign Public Library is hosting an online event at noon about the hidden stories of African-Americans in Champaign County.

The presentation will be done by The Champaign County African American Heritage Trail, and the hosts of the event are Angela M. Rivers and Dr. Barbara Suggs Mason.

Rivers and Mason are co-chairs of the volunteer committee behind the project.

The speakers will discuss the plans for the project, and share the stories of African-Americans in the community, dating back to 1850 through the present.

According to the library’s Facebook page, 100 people have already registered for the event. If you are interested in joining, you can sign up via this link.