CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Public Library is making some major renovations to its basement to make room for a new creative space.

The 8,000 square-foot area has been inaccessible for years, but it will soon become The Studio. The new rooms will feature interactive tools and activities that cater to a variety of interests and projects that people may not have the resources for at home.

It will include a green screen for video, a recording booth for music and a large screen for video games. Smaller features will include 3D printers, a laser cutter and sewing machines.

Library promotions manager Evelyn Shapiro said the idea started when they decided to open the basement area for 150 to 200 teenagers who visit after school. But teens aren’t the only ones who can use The Studio.

“Creating a really wonderful, engaging, innovative tech space turned out to be a very fun way to go with it,” Shapiro said. “And we’ll be excited, not just to welcome teens to this space, but community adult members who want to be able to use our wonderful maker’s space equipment, and recording studio, and the like.”

Shaprio added that having all the tools available in one space is a great solution to the old way of carrying the tools out on carts.

“Every week, we would get set up every day, and now this will be permanently installed,” she said. “And people can just walk in and enjoy the space, and it’s going to work out great for both teen events and also for adult creative workshops.”

Shapiro said the money for the project, estimated to cost more than $3 million, came from the city, donations and sales from the used book store, which is also in the basement.

The library will be using the same architects who built the building and Shapiro said there will be some surprise events around the opening of The Studio. There is no solid timeline for the opening, but it will most likely be within the next two months.