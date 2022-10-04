CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Visit Champaign County is bringing national attention to several central Illinois businesses.

The group nominated CBPB Popcorn Shop in Champaign to get a free promotional video and they’ve done the same for other businesses as well. The Illinois Office of Tourism produces the videos, which are then promoted through Enjoy Illinois’ Illinois made program.

CBPB owners said promotions like this have helped bring in international customers.

“Especially with everything going on, it’s definitely important for people to see that small businesses are still able to grow and that the state is still supportive,” said owner Isis Griffin. “So that’s something I feel like is very positive.”

Prairie Fruits Farm, Flesor’s Candy Kitchen and Curtis Orchard are some of the other businesses in the program.

For more information, visit IllinoisMade.com.