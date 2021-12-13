Champaign Police working on homicide investigation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are currently working on a homicide investigation after a 26-year-old man died from a gunshot wound on Monday.

Officers said they were dispatched to the area of 5th and Vine Street in response to a report of shots fired at around 12:13 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 26-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers immediately provided medical aid until the victim was able to be transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was inside a car when another car approached and began firing. The victim’s vehicle was struck several times causing it to crash a short distance later.

Champaign Police said any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify them since video footage may be of investigative assistance. They said no arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case can contact Champaign Police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime