Champaign Police to honor Officers Oberheim and Creel

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign Police Department will honor Officers Christopher Oberheim and Jeffery Creel during its annual Police Memorial Ceremony on Friday.

Oberheim and Creel will be awarded the Medal of Valor and Purple Heart for what the CPD calls “their distinguished service, regardless of personal safety, in an attempt to protect and save human life on May 19, 2021.” Oberheim’s family will accept the awards on his behalf.

Oberheim and Creel were responding to a domestic disturbance on May 19 when they encountered Darion Lafayette, who shot both officers. Oberheim died from his injuries while Creel recovered.

The ceremony will take place Friday at 9 a.m in West Side Park. Members of the public are invited to attend.