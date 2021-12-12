Champaign Police: three people hurt in overnight shootings

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign Police Department is investigating three shootings that happened within four hours of each other on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The first shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of North Fifth Street and East Bradley Avenue. Officers responded to the area following a report of shots being fired and found more than 50 shell casings. They were also informed that a 19-year-old man arrived at an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left arm. The victim said that he was wounded in a drive-by shooting.

The second shooting happened at approximately 12:38 a.m. on Walnut Street in downtown Champaign. Officers responded to a report of a shooting with injuries and learned a 29-year-old man had been shot in his lower left leg. A preliminary investigation indicated that a fight had occurred moments before shots were fired. The man’s wound is not life-threatening.

The third shooting happened just after 1 a.m. near Hollycrest Drive and West John Street. Officers responded to another shots-fired report and learned a 22-year-old man was shot in the left arm and grazed in his stomach. His wounds are also non-life-threatening. A preliminary investigation indicated that there was a large gathering of people when someone fired shots and then fled the scene in a car.

It is not known if there is any relationship between these three shootings. No arrests have been made yet.

Anyone who has information about the shootings is asked to contact the CPD by calling 217-351-4545. Residents and businesses near the shooting locations with outside security cameras are also asked to contact the CPD, which believes video footage may assist in the investigations.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477, online or through the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers will pay $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.