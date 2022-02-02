Champaign Police: Teens arrested in investigation on vehicular hijacking

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Four teens were recently arrested in relation to an investigation on a vehicle that was reportedly hijacked on Tuesday afternoon.

On Feb. 1, Champaign Police were dispatched to a parking garage on South Second Street for a report of a carjacking that had occurred at around 3:35 p.m.. The victim told them he had just pulled into his parking garage, exited his vehicle and was confronted by three to four individuals. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s car keys, cell phone, wallet and garage door opener. The victim complied, and the four suspects fled in his vehicle. The victim was not hurt.

According to officers, the hijacked vehicle was observed and pursued by several police agencies throughout the following hour until the suspects ultimately crashed in an open field off Prospect Avenue, one-half mile north of Ford Harris Road.

Champaign Police said the four suspects had minor injuries and paramedics on the scene treated them. The four arrests include two 14-year-old girls, one 16-year-old boy and 19-year-old Sintrae S. Cobb.

Although arrests have been made, the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information should contact the police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Champaign Police reminds citizens that information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives your information, completes a tips information form, and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Officers said the best way to prevent being carjacked is to always remain aware of your surroundings, in addition to the following safety tips.

Approach your car with the keys in hand. Look around and inside the car before getting in.

Park in well-lit areas clearly visible to the public. Keep your doors locked while seated inside.

Stay vigilant at public garages, parking lots, gas stations, drive-up ATM machines and all stoplights. Often, if a criminal believes that a victim has observed him or her, they will look for an easier victim.

Never leave valuables in plain sight; lock your car, take the keys and keep your cell phone with you.

Never leave your car running and unoccupied.

Equip your vehicle with anti-theft/GPS systems.

Trust your instincts. If you notice something suspicious, go to a safe area and report it.



