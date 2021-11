CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police were dispatched to the Texas Roadhouse on Country Fair Drive around 9:30 p.m. Monday in response to reported shots fired.

After an investigation, police officers said there was a domestic dispute that began inside the restaurant. The dispute carried over outdoors to the parking lot where shots were fired.

There were no injuries reported, according to Public Information Officer Thomas Yelich.

No other information is available at the moment.