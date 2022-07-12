CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It was a morning cup of coffee, but with a twist. Instead of the usual, Champaign Police ordered a cup with some conversation.

Officers met with the community on Tuesday for the department’s latest Coffee with a Cop event at the Farmhouse Restaurant at Champaign’s Harvest Market. The department has hosted this event before, but this was the first Coffee With a Cop for new Police Chief Tim Tyler.

He said events like this are important since it lets the community get up close with and meet their officers.

“We can’t do anything without the community,” Tyler said. “We’re not from space, we don’t land in. Police officers are from the community, a lot of my police officers live in the community.”

The department said it is working to hold more Coffee With a Cop events in the future at different locations around Champaign.