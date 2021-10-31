Champaign Police: man killed in Halloween shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A 20-year-old man is dead after a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Champaign.

Champaign Police responded to the 2000 block of West Bradley Avenue for a report of a shooting with injuries at about 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, officers saw several cars driving away and people running away before finding the man, who was shot five times. The man later died at the hospital.

The Champaign Police Department says its preliminary investigation determined there was a large gathering in the parking lot of an apartment complex prior to the shooting. Officers recovered 20 shell casings at the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has additional information is asked to contact the CPD at 217-351-4545. Residents and businesses in the area with outside security cameras are also asked to contact the CPD, which believes video footage may help solve the case.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online or on the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for this shooting.