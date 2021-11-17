Champaign Police: Man dies after car accident

(UPDATE 10:50 a.m. on 11/17/21) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northup said the pedestrian was 29-year-old Justin Bradley Young.

According to Coroner Northup, Young was pronounced dead at an area hospital at 12:02 a.m. Wednesday. It was reported that Young died from blunt force injuries after he was hit by a car.

This crash is under investigation by the Champaign Police Department and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police were dispatched to the area of East Bradley Avenue and North Neil Street at around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in response to a report of a car accident.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a pedestrian in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. He was quickly taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The preliminary investigation shows the pedestrian was walking northbound across Bradley Avenue when he fell and was hit by an oncoming car. The driver of this car is cooperating with the police. It was reported that the driver was not impaired and no tickets have been issued.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or has additional information about this incident should call Champaign Police at (217) 351-4545. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.