Champaign Police: Man arrested in Las Vegas after one hurt in May shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say they found a Champaign man in Las Vegas who has been wanted on an arrest warrant since May for his part in a shooting that month.

Officers say they were called out at 8 p.m. on May 26 to a shooting near Ridgewood and Dogwood drives. When they got to the scene, they found a 31-year-old man who had been shot several times.

A press release says police initially believed the man would not survive his wounds. It says he was taken to a hospital where he was treated for gunshot i njuries.

In May 2020, investigators got an arrest warrant for the suspect: 32-year-old Coreyon Anthony Duncan. They say the Champaign man is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery by firing a gun.

Duncan’s bond was set at $2 million.

On Thursday, Champaign Police, along with several U.S. Marshal’s task forces and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, found and arrested Duncan.

Duncan is booked at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas and is pending return to Champaign County for court proceedings, the release says.

“The Champaign Police Department would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Service, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office for their assistance,” the release adds.

Detectives in Champaign say they are continuing to investigate the case. They ask anyone with additional information to call police at 217-351-4545.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Police add all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.