CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced on Monday that Lt. Gregory Manzana received special honors last Friday.

Lt. Manzana gradated from a ten-week program at the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety’s School of Police Staff, which was hosted in Florence, Ky. As Vice President of his class, he coordinated a legacy gift on behalf of the class in the form of a $9,200 donation to a non-profit providing financial assistance to Kentucky law enforcement families in crisis.

At the program’s graduation, Lt. Manzana was selected by his classmates to receive the Franklin M. Kreml Leadership Award for his efforts during the program.

Kreml, the Center’s founder, established the leadership award in 1984 to “recognize and encourage the high ethical and professional values and dedication to public service upon which the Center for Public Safety was founded.”

Northwestern University established the Center for Public Safety in 1936, and since then has broadened its focus to include training in police operations, management and addressing urgent issues in criminal justice and law enforcement.

Representatives from federal, state and local police agencies, as well as members of law enforcement agencies from around the world, attend the Center’s many and varied courses.

Lt. Manzana has worked for the Champaign Police Department for two decades. He currently serves as Lt. of Professional Standards and is responsible for the citizen complaint process and processing internal investigations.

Before serving in this role, Manzana served as Officer, Sergeant, Field Training Coordinator, Alcohol Enforcement and Special Events Sergeant, and Patrol Lt.