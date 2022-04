CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police officials said they are looking into a situation involving shots fired over the weekend.

It happened near Main and Walnut streets around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers responded to a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found shell casings in a parking lot near the intersection.

Officials said there were no reports of anyone being hurt or any properties damaged in the incident. However, officers are continuing to investigate.