CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign have a chance to engage with police officers on Tuesday during the Champaign Police Department’s latest Coffee With a Cop event.

The event will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Farmhouse Restaurant at Harvest Market, located at 2029 South Neil Street.

The community is invited to join officers for conversation over a coffee.