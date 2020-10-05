Champaign Police hold listening sessions

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign hosted its third out of five listening sessions. Police Chief Anthony Cobb and Chief Deputies David Shaffer and Tod Myers led the discussion focused around police feedback and establishing trust.

“While this is an initial step towards change for improvements to public safety, it is an important one.” Cobb said. “I want to assure you that we take what you say very seriously.”

The session touched on improved communication, investment in community resources and mental health. Chief Cobb said the most present challenge involves improving race relations. He believes Champaign police are up to the task. Community members trust the police will use their feedback.

Emily Rodriguez: “I have no doubt that champaign’s police administrators will take this feedback and use it. They’ve done that with our recommendations in the past and I know Chief Cobb is a willing participant. He wants to improve and do his job better.”

Chief Cobb said that while the police are not perfect, he’s proud of their effort to improve.