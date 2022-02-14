CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is now accepting applications for entry-level police officer testing on an ongoing, continuous basis.

Candidate pools will be pulled monthly for review as part of the City’s Entry-Level Police Officer hiring process. Anyone interested in learning about the Champaign Police Department, the hiring process and salary and benefits can use this link.

The Champaign Police Department also accepts applications for experienced (lateral) police officers on an ongoing basis. Those applications are reviewed weekly. Qualified and experienced police officers who accept employment with the City of Champaign before July 1 may be eligible for a $20,000 Experienced Officer Incentive payment. Officers who consider a lateral transfer are encouraged to learn more about the Champaign Police Department, the Experienced Officer Incentive Program and how to apply on the City’s website.