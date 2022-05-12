CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A central Illinois police department is honoring one of their own who died in the line of duty.

The Champaign Police Department memorialized a very special squad car to honor fallen officer Chris Oberheim, who died almost one year ago this month. They designed the car with things that represented him, like a softball and his badge number. The car was a place Oberheim spent a lot of time on the job, so honoring him with this squad car was important for the department.

“It’s their office, it’s their break room, it’s their lunch room a lot of the times, so it’s very personal to the officer,” Deputy Chief Kevin Olmstead said. “The squad car we are memorializing is squad 57, which was Chris’s car at the time of the incident.”

Right now, the car is 700 miles away in Washington D.C. for a national police memorial. After it makes the trek back next week, it will be on display at several events and out on patrol for a year.