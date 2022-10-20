CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Champaign Police are hoping security camera footage could help in more investigations.

They’re pushing people to register their exterior cameras and security systems.

You can sign up on their website with their online system. Police said it could not only help lead to solutions but deter crime altogether.

One woman in a Champaign neighborhood, who asked to stay anonymous, said her outdoor camera makes her feel safer, and she’d register in the program.

“I was appalled when I moved here and how many shootings there were in the area. I just had no idea,” she said. “In the daytime, just driveby shootings and it’s pretty scary. So I thought maybe getting the camera would be a secure thing.”

Registering your camera doesn’t give officers immediate access to your footage, they’ll contact you first.