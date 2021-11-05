Champaign Police arrest 2 people with warrants

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old and a 22-year-old man were arrested on Thursday in relation to the offenses of burglary and theft.

At approximately 6 a.m., the Champaign Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team, with assistance from the Street Crimes Task Force, served an arrest warrant and arrested 18-year-old Mark Barber and 22-year-old Khalleel Hunt near Vine Street and Neil Street.

Police recovered three firearms and an extended magazine during the arrests.

According to police, Hunt had three warrants for his arrest for the offenses of burglary without causing damage ($10,000 bond), burglary ($10,000 bond) and theft ($5,000 bond).

Officers said Barber had a warrant for his arrest for the offense of possession of a stolen vehicle; bond was set at $25,000. Barber was also preliminarily charged for unlawful use of a weapon and possession of stolen property.

Both Hunt and Barber were transported to a county jail where they are awaiting future court proceedings.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.