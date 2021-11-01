Champaign Police: Armed robbery at Family Dollar store

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police were dispatched to the Family Dollar store on Market Street around noon on Sunday in response to a reported armed robbery.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned that a suspect came up to the cash register just before the store was about to close, displayed a handgun and waved it side to side while demanding cash. Police said the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and walked out of the store.

No injuries were reported.

According to police officers, the suspect is described as a white male who wore a blue surgical mask, a black jacket with a black hooded sweatshirt underneath, khaki pants, and a pair of grey and white tennis shoes. Police said it is possible the suspect fled the parking lot in a red sports utility vehicle.

The incident is still under investigaton.

Anyone with information about this should contact Champaign police at 217-351-4545. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online or the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime.