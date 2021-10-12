Champaign Police: 9-year-old boy hurt after shots fired

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A nine-year-old boy was hurt after an incident of shots fired in the 2000 block of North Market Street on Monday afternoon.

related stories Police investigate shots fired

According to police officers, people in two different cars were firing gunshots each other. There were about 20 shots fired.

Police said an uninvolved car was traveling in the area when this happened. It was hit by a stray bullet and a nine-year-old boy sitting inside the car was hurt as a result. His family quickly took him to a local hospital for treatment. The boy has non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover soon.

Doctors said it was unclear if the boy’s injuries were the result of a gunshot graze wound or from shattered glass when the car was hit by the bullet.