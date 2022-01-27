Champaign Police: 17-year-old arrested in relation to homicide investigation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 17-year-old boy has recently been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation that started in October, 2021.

Champaign Police were dispatched to an area near the intersection of Bradley Avenue and County Fair Drive at around 12:25 a.m. on Oct. 31, 2021 in response to a reported shooting with injuries.

When police arrived at the scene, they saw several vehicles departing the scene and individuals fleeing on foot before they located 20-year-old Brandon Kelly with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers rendered medical aid until Kelly was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, there had been a large gathering in the parking lot of Parkland Pointe Apartments when 17-year-old Tony Brock approached Kelly on foot and shot him multiple times at close range before fleeing on foot.

On Jan. 25, the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Brock for the offense of murder with the bond set at $2,000,000. On Jan. 27, Champaign Police Detectives and the United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Brock in Savoy.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Champaign police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately. People who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.