CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District is warning the community of a scam on Facebook related to an event series it is hosting later this fall.

The district said on its Facebook page that there are several events on the platform that all refer to Winter Nights at Prairie Farm. However, only one of these events was published by the district.

The authorized Facebook event is listed as being organized by Champaign Park District Special Events and the Champaign Park District. The other, fraudulent events list Christmas Holiday Season and World Christmas Event 2022 as the organizers.

Winter Nights at Prairie Farm will take place from Nov. 25 to Jan. 1.