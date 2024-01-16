CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District is opening two of its community centers as warming centers this week amidst dangerously cold temperatures in Champaign.

The park district said that starting Tuesday, the Leonhard Recreation Center and Martens Center will be available for anyone who needs a break from the cold. People can visit during regular hours and enjoy a free cup of coffee — no membership is required.

Both centers will be operating on the same hours from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on weekdays. The Leonhard Recreation Center is at 2307 West Sangamon Drive and the Martens Center is at 1515 North Market Street.